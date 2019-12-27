Global  

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a Category two storm as it moves down Fiji's west coast

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a Category two storm as it moves down Fiji's west coastBy RNZ The Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a Category two storm as it moves down Fiji's west coast.Tropical Cyclone Sarai is intensifying.At 4pm Fiji time today, the centre was located 230 kilometres...
Recent related news from verified sources

Fiji braces for Cyclone Sarai

​​The Fiji Meteorological Service warned of "damaging gale force winds" and heavy rain with coastal flooding expected in many areas as the cyclone...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Age

'High chance' of tropical cyclone forming near Fiji with track to New Zealand uncertain

'High chance' of tropical cyclone forming near Fiji with track to New Zealand uncertainThere is a "high chance" of the season's second tropical cyclone forming near Fiji just after Christmas, potentially wreaking havoc for locals and holidaymakers...
New Zealand Herald

