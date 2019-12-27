Global  

South Korea’s top court dismisses 'comfort women' petition against deal with Japan

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed on Friday an appeal by a group of women forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels to strike down an agreement signed by the two countries to settle claims over the abuse.
