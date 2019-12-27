Global  

Pervez Musharraf challenges special court's verdict in high treason case

Friday, 27 December 2019
Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a review petition with the Lahore high court challenging the verdict by a special court in Islamabad that had pronounced death penalty in the high treason case against him. On December 19, a special court in Islamabad found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution.
