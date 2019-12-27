Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift'

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japanese citizens were jolted early Friday morning when the country’s public broadcaster sent a news bulletin incorrectly reporting North Korea had launched a missile that idly landed in the waters east of the Japanese archipelago as the red-faced network issued an apology explaining the message was part of a media training exercise, a published report said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Recent related videos from verified sources

No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day [Video]No Missile Test For North Korea On Christmas Day

Marc Liverman reports North Korea's Kim Jong Un had promised a Christmas gift for the US.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:35Published

U.S. Watching For Christmas Gift From North Korea [Video]U.S. Watching For Christmas Gift From North Korea

Johnny Hernandez reports as leaders around the world keep an eye on the situation (1:31). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Dec. 25, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month....
Deutsche Welle

What's Behind North Korea's 'Christmas Gift' Threat

North Korea has promised to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the United States before the end of the year.
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews: Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' #News": https://t.co/C8JawSgvKk 5 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' https://t.co/MSq4NPpYyT 5 minutes ago

Junkie_4News

News Junkie Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' https://t.co/GkzpnR66c5 24 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' https://t.co/SbrijVocYa 25 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift', if you know what i mean 26 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' https://t.co/UfQ2K7pK6b 28 minutes ago

NewsfeedsMedia

NewsfeedsMedia Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched ‘Christmas gift’ https://t.co/hZAL8J0a9A 37 minutes ago

NewsRake_ZA

NewsRake Fox News: Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift' https://t.co/h4AloY97et 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.