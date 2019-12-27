Japanese broadcaster delivers inaccurate message that North Korea launched 'Christmas gift'
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Japanese citizens were jolted early Friday morning when the country’s public broadcaster sent a news bulletin incorrectly reporting North Korea had launched a missile that idly landed in the waters east of the Japanese archipelago as the red-faced network issued an apology explaining the message was part of a media training exercise, a published report said.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.