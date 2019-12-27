Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Al Jazeera Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Manila said US nationals will require visas should Washington enforce sanctions over detention of top government critic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines consider new visa rules for Americans

Manila, Dec 27 (IANS) American nationals will have to secure visas before entering the Philippines if the US followed through on its decision to impose a travel...
Sify

Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for AmericansThe Philippines grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to Americans, 792,000 of whom visited in the first nine months of 2019, nearly 13% of foreign arrivals,...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

AliiAhsaan

AhsAan AlIi RT @AJEnglish: Philippines bans US officials and will introduce new visa rules for Americans should Washington enforce sanctions https://t.… 10 minutes ago

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans @AJENews https://t.co/hjKkv5LVIT 33 minutes ago

9DashLine

9DASHLINE 九段线 Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans https://t.co/goCMymDssQ Manila said US nationals… https://t.co/batQcDJJEt 52 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans https://t.co/XrTYohgZog 1 hour ago

haque_shahidul

Shahidul Haque Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans @AJENews https://t.co/ePIFm7xRa8 1 hour ago

erik_marin

... Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans https://t.co/AcupbUYyuG https://t.co/fweoaedNFZ 2 hours ago

bawabaaenglish

Bawabaa News English #Philippines bans #US officials, mulls new visa rules for #Americans #BawabaaNews https://t.co/ZQOU9gJnVs 2 hours ago

nanotechexec

Nanotech ET man Philippines bans US officials, mulls new visa rules for Americans @AJENews https://t.co/6Ioq8NiqX9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.