Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city's protest movement continues to simmer, an official said Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve 01:38

 Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner [Video]HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

As protests in Hong Kong resulted in the use of tear gas and pepper spray on Christmas Day, one restaurant provided relief in the form of free dinner for protesters to celebrate the festival. Jayson..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day [Video]Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaosHONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSReutersBBC NewsNewsySeattle TimesMid-DayNews24Sify

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

James_Thorburn

James Thorburn 🌐 RT @revmahoney: The HK police continue to show they are just an extension of the Chinese government, rather than an organization committed… 5 minutes ago

bricon40

Bricon40 RT @emilia_suze: Seeing #resist on Liberal profiles in US is a joke when you see the real democracy movement--in HK! Pray for these protest… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.