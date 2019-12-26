Global  

Week in Review: No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame, India cracks down and 'the great collapse' of humanity

France 24 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Notre-Dame has no Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803 and a look at what French businesses can expect in 2020 in light of the ongoing strike. And is it already too late? Debating "the great collapse" of humanity. 
News video: No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years 02:00

 Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)

Notre Dame will not host Christmas Mass for first time since Napoleonic era [Video]Notre Dame will not host Christmas Mass for first time since Napoleonic era

Notre Dame will not host Christmas Mass for first time since Napoleonic era

No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years [Video]No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years

The catastrophic fire at Paris&apos; Notre-Dame cathedral means no Christmas mass this year. The last time it happened was in 1803. Emer McCarthy reports.

No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time in two centuries

Notre-Dame Cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirmed on Saturday, as workers continue to rebuild the...
France 24

Notre Dame Cathedral won’t celebrate Christmas mass for first time in 200 years following devastating fire

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will skip Christmas masses this week for the first time in over two centuries after a devastating fire gutted the building in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsyCBS NewsDeutsche WelleSifyJerusalem PostCBC.ca

