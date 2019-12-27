Global  

Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A Thai navy SEAL who took part in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation, the Royal Thai Navy said on Friday.
 A Thai dive from the cave rescue has died.

