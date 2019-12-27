Global  

China Calls On U.S. To Take 'Concrete Steps' With North Korea

Newsy Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
China Calls On U.S. To Take 'Concrete Steps' With North KoreaWatch VideoChina is calling on the U.S. to take "concrete steps" to work out a denuclearization plan with North Korea.

In a year-end interview with Chinese state media, China's foreign minister pushed the U.S. and North Korea to "work out a feasible roadmap" to what the countries agreed upon at the historic summit in...
News video: China Calls On U.S. To Take 'Concrete Steps' With North Korea

China Calls On U.S. To Take 'Concrete Steps' With North Korea 00:57

 China said North Korea has legitimate concerns that haven't "been taken seriously or addressed."

