12 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash shortly after takeoff

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan killed 12 people on Dec. 27. The plane took off from the Almaty airport and crashed shortly after.
 
At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

 At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash [Video]12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

The plane reportedly &quot;lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,&quot; then hit a building.

Small plane crashes near Phoenix Goodyear Airport [Video]Small plane crashes near Phoenix Goodyear Airport

Pilot killed when plane hit power lines near Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85.

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane CrashWatch VideoAt least 12 people died in a plane crash in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, including the pilot. At least 54 people were injured. The plane was...
Newsy

Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others injured in a Kazakhstan plane crash on...
MENAFN.com

