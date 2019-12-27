12 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash shortly after takeoff

Lukumon Olatunji Kazakhstan plane crashes into two-story home after takeoff killing at least 12, injuring 54 https://t.co/k5Ho12FrPw #FoxNews 6 seconds ago Maria・O'tomo・H🌸 RT @VaticanNews: #PopeFrancis is praying for victims of a plane crash near the city of Almaty in #Kazakhstan, in which at least 12 people w… 2 minutes ago 狂野的蕃茄 RT @Reuters: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a Fokker 100 aircraft carrying nearly 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan… 3 minutes ago ♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @Newsy: An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. https://t.co/vF6Hku68F9 6 minutes ago Rick Ballinger RT @KING5Seattle: 12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan https://t.co/A0uH3wRcCq 7 minutes ago Newsy An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. https://t.co/vF6Hku68F9 9 minutes ago KCBD NewsChannel11 Kazakhstan’s president has ordered an inspection of all airlines in the country after a jetliner carrying 98 people… https://t.co/qjqrFVGNTI 9 minutes ago KSTP 12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan https://t.co/QVH4UcJWMa 9 minutes ago