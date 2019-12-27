Global  

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

Newsy Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane CrashWatch VideoAt least 12 people died in a plane crash in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, including the pilot. At least 54 people were injured.

The plane was carrying about 100 people when it crashed just after takeoff at Almaty International Airport.

The country's deputy prime minister said the tail hit the runway twice...
News video: Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can'

Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can' 09:48

 A survivor of the plane crash in Kazakhstan has told Sky News of how brave passengers pulled victims from the wreckage

Baby pulled from wreckage after plane crash [Video]Baby pulled from wreckage after plane crash

A baby has been pulled from the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a building in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people.

Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead [Video]Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -..

Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others injured in a Kazakhstan plane crash on...
At least seven people killed in Kazakh plane crash

At least seven people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
