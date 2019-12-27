12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash
Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Watch VideoAt least 12 people died in a plane crash in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, including the pilot. At least 54 people were injured.
The plane was carrying about 100 people when it crashed just after takeoff at Almaty International Airport.
The country's deputy prime minister said the tail hit the runway twice...
Recent related videos from verified sources
Baby pulled from wreckage after plane crash
A baby has been pulled from the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a building in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
