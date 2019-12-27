Kansas explosion: Blast reported at aviation plant in Wichita

Officials are responding to multiple reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft aircraft plant in Kansas.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Explosion at Southeastern Texas Plant Leads to Evacuations Southeastern Texas Plant Explosion Leads to Evacuations. A chemical explosion set off a fire at the TPC Group-owned refinery in Port Neches Wednesday. The blast blew out windows at homes several.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06Published on November 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 11 people A liquid nitrogen explosion at a Textron Aviation plant near Wichita, Kansas, injured 11 people on Friday, potentially setting back the introduction of a new...

Reuters 48 minutes ago



12 injured in explosion at US aviation plant Kansas [US], Dec 27 (ANI): At least 12 people on Friday got injured in an explosion at an aviation plant in Wichita in Kansas, Sputnik reported citing the fire...

Sify 2 hours ago





Tweets about this