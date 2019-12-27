Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kansas explosion: Blast reported at aviation plant in Wichita

Independent Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Officials are responding to multiple reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft aircraft plant in Kansas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explosion at Southeastern Texas Plant Leads to Evacuations [Video]Explosion at Southeastern Texas Plant Leads to Evacuations

Southeastern Texas Plant Explosion Leads to Evacuations. A chemical explosion set off a fire at the TPC Group-owned refinery in Port Neches Wednesday. The blast blew out windows at homes several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 11 people

A liquid nitrogen explosion at a Textron Aviation plant near Wichita, Kansas, injured 11 people on Friday, potentially setting back the introduction of a new...
Reuters

12 injured in explosion at US aviation plant

Kansas [US], Dec 27 (ANI): At least 12 people on Friday got injured in an explosion at an aviation plant in Wichita in Kansas, Sputnik reported citing the fire...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.