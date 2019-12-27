McDonald's employees call police after woman mouths 'help me' in the drive thru

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

When a woman walked up the the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, the employees likely expected her to order a Big Mac or large fries. Instead, she begged them to help her. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman 00:34 A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help. She told an employee to call 911, gave them her license plate number and asked them to hide her. A police investigation later revealed that she was traveling with a man who had a history of...