McDonald's employees call police after woman mouths 'help me' in the drive thru

CTV News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
When a woman walked up the the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, the employees likely expected her to order a Big Mac or large fries. Instead, she begged them to help her.
News video: McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths

McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman 00:34

 A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help. She told an employee to call 911, gave them her license plate number and asked them to hide her. A police investigation later revealed that she was traveling with a man who had a history of...

McDonald's employees call police after woman mouths 'help me' in the drive-thru

Man arrested on four charges and held on $360,000 bond
Independent

