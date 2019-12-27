Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Tour helicopter missing off Hawaii with seven on board

News24 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The US Coast Guard is searching for a tour helicopter with seven people on board that went missing off the coast of Hawaii in "challenging" weather conditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Coast Guard searches for tour helicopter missing in Hawaii with 7 aboard

A search is underway for seven people aboard a tour helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
CBC.ca

7 People Missing After Tour Helicopter Is Lost in Hawaii

The Coast Guard said it was searching for a tour helicopter that did not return from trip over Kauai. Two of the seven aboard were believed to be children.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.