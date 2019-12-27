Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Philippines: Death Toll From Typhoon Phanfone Rises

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
By Nonoy Espina and Mark Navales

The death toll left by Typhoon Phanfone, which sliced through the central Philippines on Christmas Day, has reached 28 and may still climb, officials said Friday.

Disaster officials said that of the total figure thus far, four were recorded in the province of Capiz; two in Aklan province;...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day 00:44

 Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 28

Phanfone, the seventh typhoon to strike the Philippines this year, has killed at least 28 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.
SBS

Typhoon Phanfone kills 20 in Philippines as death toll rises

In the Philippines, the death toll is rising following a devastating typhoon. It struck on Christmas Eve killing at least 20 people. Thousands more were left...
CBS News Also reported by •France 24WorldNewsSBSSifyReutersMid-DayBBC NewsHindu

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Philippines: Death Toll From Typhoon Phanfone Rises https://t.co/wqS0KGc0WJ 44 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Philippines: Death Toll From Typhoon Phanfone Rises https://t.co/WTE3oOx7HS https://t.co/5a5Qoancjp 45 minutes ago

Elen7814

Elena Hidalgo Roldán RT @japantimes: Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines jumps to 28 https://t.co/CEVn5lCQrO 54 minutes ago

HillaryGuess

Bernie 2020-#IamTulsi #IamJill Death toll from Christmas Eve typhoon in Philippines rises to 28 | TheHill https://t.co/qUCT4E6tUm 59 minutes ago

mapocoloco

Tom Looby Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon #SmartNews https://t.co/6SYcv2bQ4Y 1 hour ago

rooITV

roo h RT @itvnews: Death toll from Christmas typhoon in the Philippines rises to 28 https://t.co/M5fw2LFUOV https://t.co/A7asjOlXbc 1 hour ago

JamesTLockhart

✲✲✲✲✲✲✲✲✲✲✲ RT @Reuters: Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon https://t.co/RCUtO1Ddv9 https://t.co/RDwJTxbueT 2 hours ago

zeeejayee

𝓩𝓮𝓮𝓮𝓳 RT @QuickTake: Pope Francis invites people to pray for the Philippines as the death toll climbs to 28 from Typhoon #Phanfone, locally calle… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.