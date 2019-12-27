Philippines: Death Toll From Typhoon Phanfone Rises

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )





The



Disaster officials said that of the total figure thus far, four were recorded in the province of Capiz; two in Aklan province;... By Nonoy Espina and Mark NavalesThe death toll left by Typhoon Phanfone, which sliced through the central Philippines on Christmas Day, has reached 28 and may still climb, officials said Friday.Disaster officials said that of the total figure thus far, four were recorded in the province of Capiz; two in Aklan province; 👓 View full article

