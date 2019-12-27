|
Philippines: Death Toll From Typhoon Phanfone Rises
|
|
Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
By Nonoy Espina and Mark Navales
The death toll left by Typhoon Phanfone, which sliced through the central Philippines on Christmas Day, has reached 28 and may still climb, officials said Friday.
Disaster officials said that of the total figure thus far, four were recorded in the province of Capiz; two in Aklan province;...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this