Thai cave rescuer dies from blood infection contracted while saving football team

Independent Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Beiret Bureerak hailed a 'hero' for his role in mission closely watched across the world
Recent related news from verified sources

Thai cave rescuer dies from year-long blood infection

Bangkok, Dec 28 (IANS) A member of a rescue team that saved 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year has died from an infection...
Sify

Thai cave rescue diver dies from infection contracted while saving boys

Thai cave rescue diver dies from infection contracted while saving boysBeirut Pakbara has died from an infection 17 months after he was part of a team that rescued the football boys A member of the team that saved 12 boys from a...
WorldNews

