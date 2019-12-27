Global  

Judge: No slander in Alec Baldwin’s comments on parking spat

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin didn’t slander a man in interviews about a parking dispute that turned physical, a judge has ruled as dueling lawsuits between the actor and the other driver continue. Baldwin’s remarks — including claims that Wojciech Cieszkowski’s driving was “really fast,” “really aggressive” and made the actor think his wife […]
News video: Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed

Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed 00:32

 A judge dismissed a slander charge against Alec Baldwin in a civil suit. Court documents indicate the civil suit was initiated over a 2018 parking spot dispute. According to CNN, the man alleges Baldwin verbally and physically assaulting over a parking spot. He then claimed the actor went on TV,...

Hilaria Baldwin Takes On Trolls Who Slammed Her After Her Miscarriage [Video]Hilaria Baldwin Takes On Trolls Who Slammed Her After Her Miscarriage

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the "cruel" trolls who have been attacking her. Married to actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. According to..

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will try for another baby after miscarriages [Video]Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will try for another baby after miscarriages

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are planning to try for another baby after their recent miscarriage heartbreak.

Judge Rules Alec Baldwin Didn’t Slander Man In Interviews About Parking Dispute

The judge tossed out Wojciech Cieszkowski's slander claim, but his assault and battery allegations can proceed toward trial.
CBS 2

Judge dismisses slander claim against Alec Baldwin, but civil assault allegation remains

Dueling civil lawsuits over Alec Baldwin's parking dispute in New York in November 2018 live on, but judge tossed a slander claim against the actor.
USATODAY.com

