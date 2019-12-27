Judge: No slander in Alec Baldwin’s comments on parking spat
Friday, 27 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin didn’t slander a man in interviews about a parking dispute that turned physical, a judge has ruled as dueling lawsuits between the actor and the other driver continue. Baldwin’s remarks — including claims that Wojciech Cieszkowski’s driving was “really fast,” “really aggressive” and made the actor think his wife […]
