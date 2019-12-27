Global  

Austrian skier survives five hours buried in snow after avalanche, rescue called a ‘Christmas miracle’

The rescue of an Austrian skier who was found alive after being buried by an avalanche for more than five hours is being called a “Christmas miracle.”
Austria avalanche: Skier survives five hours in 'Christmas miracle'

The 26-year-old man was eventually found and dug out of a metre of snow after five hours.
BBC News

Surfer attacked by shark calls rescue a “Christmas miracle”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surfer attacked by a shark off the coast of Southern California called his tale of survival a “Christmas miracle” that he hopes will...
Seattle Times

