Congolese woman dies after entering US border custody

Al Jazeera Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Asylum seeker, who arrived with her husband and two children, had paperwork documenting a 'previous medical condition'.
Congolese woman dies after entering US border post

At least 11 people have died this year after entering US Customs and Border Protection's custody.
The Age

Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas

41-year-old becomes at least 11th person to die in US border custody this year
Independent


