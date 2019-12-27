Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Philippines bans US senators, mulls visa for Americans

News24 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Philippines banned two US senators and threatened to introduce visa restrictions for Americans entering the country, the president's spokesperson said on Friday, if Washington pushes ahead with sanctions against Filipino officials involved in jailing a leading opposition leader.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans 01:55

 The Philippines has banned two U.S. lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic, the president's spokesman said on Friday. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Duterte bans US senators from Philippines, threatens new visa rules for Americans

The Philippines announced Friday that it has banned two U.S. senators from traveling to the country, while threatening to impose stricter visa requirements for...
FOXNews.com

Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for AmericansThe Philippines grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to Americans, 792,000 of whom visited in the first nine months of 2019, nearly 13% of foreign arrivals,...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Philippines bans US senators, mulls visa for Americans: The Philippines banned two US senator… 2 days ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Philippines bans US senators, mulls visa for Americans: The Philippines banned two US sen… https://t.co/1AqdOUN50g 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.