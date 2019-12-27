Global  

Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas

Friday, 27 December 2019
41-year-old becomes at least 11th person to die in US border custody this year
Recent related news from verified sources

Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody

HOUSTON (AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs...
Seattle Times

Congolese woman dies after entering US border post

At least 11 people have died this year after entering US Customs and Border Protection's custody.
The Age

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas: 41-year-old becomes at least 11th person to die in US bord… 2 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas: 41-year-old becomes at least 11th person to di… https://t.co/kIgPSmzThj 2 minutes ago

Laredo Morning Times A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border… https://t.co/c5mXKLeiuK 6 minutes ago

Prison_Health A Congolese woman seeking asylum died on Christmas Day in U.S. government custody after entering a south Texas bord… https://t.co/2ejQiEhs2r 10 minutes ago

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! Congolese migrant woman, 41, dies in US border custody on Christmas Day at Texas hospital https://t.co/MWewPB5dGG v… https://t.co/V5TlSKFrUA 13 minutes ago

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas https://t.co/2K4R9ZE8mL https://t.co/jvdAsZuLFH 23 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Congolese woman dies in US custody after crossing border into Texas https://t.co/8STwT0wHmO https://t.co/IJ8CNicVNK 23 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Congolese woman dies after entering US border custody https://t.co/bpGpwMffMG https://t.co/NdkQUgok68 26 minutes ago

