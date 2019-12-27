Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The CBC’s Cut of a Scene from ‘Home Alone 2’ Draws the Trumps’ Ire

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Canadian broadcaster said it removed the cameo for the sake of time five years ago. President Trump, his son and some supporters suggested the omission was politically motivated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trumps, supporters not amused that Canadian TV cut Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo

Donald Trump Jr. called the deletion “absolutely pathetic” and said it proved the news media “really are the enemy of the people.” The president and...
Seattle Times

CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014

CBC confirmed Thursday it deleted a scene featuring Donald Trump from the movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but the broadcaster says the cut occurred before...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.