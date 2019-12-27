The CBC’s Cut of a Scene from ‘Home Alone 2’ Draws the Trumps’ Ire

The Canadian broadcaster said it removed the cameo for the sake of time five years ago. President Trump, his son and some supporters suggested the omission was politically motivated.



Recent related news from verified sources Trumps, supporters not amused that Canadian TV cut Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo Donald Trump Jr. called the deletion “absolutely pathetic” and said it proved the news media “really are the enemy of the people.” The president and...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014 CBC confirmed Thursday it deleted a scene featuring Donald Trump from the movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but the broadcaster says the cut occurred before...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



