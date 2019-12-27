Global  

Stunning photos of the "ring of fire" solar eclipse

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
An annular solar eclipse created a "ring of fire" visible from several continents the day after Christmas 2019.
News video: Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia

Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia 01:36

 Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia [Video]'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia [Video]'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

"Ring of fire" solar eclipse captured in stunning photos

The annular solar eclipse wasn't visible from North America, but photographers around the world captured breathtaking images of the event.
CBS News

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across AsiaSkywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire solar eclipse on Thursday. Read More UAE residents witness...
WorldNews

