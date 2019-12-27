Stunning photos of the "ring of fire" solar eclipse



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07Published 1 day ago 'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources "Ring of fire" solar eclipse captured in stunning photos The annular solar eclipse wasn't visible from North America, but photographers around the world captured breathtaking images of the event.

CBS News 59 minutes ago



Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire solar eclipse on Thursday. Read More UAE residents witness...

WorldNews 2 days ago



