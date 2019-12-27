Global  

Spotify to pause political advertising in early 2020

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Spotify said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020.
 Spotify says it will put a pause on political ads on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The company's pause will extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well. The move comes as campaigns for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020 heat up. Online platforms are under...

