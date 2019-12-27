Global  

'Angry' tortoise accidentally started a house fire on Christmas

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The 45-year-old tortoise, who lives in the city of Essex, accidentally set his family's house on fire by knocking a heat lamp on his bedding.
 
News video: “Angry” Tortoise Blamed For Christmas Day House Fire

“Angry” Tortoise Blamed For Christmas Day House Fire 00:37

 A tortoise described as “angry” reportedly set a house on fire in Essex, England on Christmas day.

'Angry' Tortoise Blamed For Christmas Day House Fire [Video]'Angry' Tortoise Blamed For Christmas Day House Fire

A tortoise described as “angry” reportedly set a house on fire in Essex, England on Christmas day.

'Angry Tortoise' from England Rescued After Setting House on Fire on Christmas


‘Angry’ tortoise, 45, rescued after starting Christmas Day house fire in England

Despite its dour demeanor, an “angry” looking tortoise in England actually had a “very lucky Christmas Day” after firefighters rescued the reptile from a...
