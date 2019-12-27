Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia says its intercontinental hypersonic missile has entered combat duty

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Russia's defence minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday following years of tests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday...
Seattle Times

Russia says its hypersonic missile is now in active service

Russia's vaunted hypersonic missile is now in service -- though to what degree isn't clear. The country's Ministry of Defense has announced that the Avangard...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.