Russia says its intercontinental hypersonic missile has entered combat duty

Russia's defence minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday following years of tests.



Recent related news from verified sources Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Russia says its hypersonic missile is now in active service Russia's vaunted hypersonic missile is now in service -- though to what degree isn't clear. The country's Ministry of Defense has announced that the Avangard...

engadget 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this