Sriracha recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears of 'exploding' bottles

CTV News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Sriracha sauce bottles have been recalled in Australia and New Zealand, with no such warning in place for Canada.
Sriracha hot sauce recall over 'exploding' bottle fears

The popular sauce has been recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears it may splatter when opened.
UPDATE 2-New Zealand in Australia 2019/20 Scoreboard

Dec 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 2nd test between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday at Melbourne, Australia New Zealand trail...
