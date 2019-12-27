Sriracha recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears of 'exploding' bottles

Me RT @Independent: Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce recalled over 'exploding' bottles https://t.co/3Vi9abyJ7n 7 minutes ago Cillian O'Brien No Canadian sriracha sauce recall despite fears of 'exploding' bottles https://t.co/LsynX3i1AF 1 hour ago Halal House Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce has been recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears bottles could "explode" when op… https://t.co/Y2zCAFZIl6 3 hours ago /r/worldnews Sriracha recalled in Australia and New Zealand over 'exploding' bottle fears https://t.co/ej9gJZDUvk 4 hours ago I love Starfruit Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce recalled over exploding bottle fears https://t.co/8rRjmmSDTp https://t.co/NG30CoWBmn 7 hours ago The Oven Plank Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce recalled over exploding bottle fears https://t.co/yNFoNz39dZ 7 hours ago Independent Lifestyle Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce recalled over 'exploding' bottles https://t.co/X5HFhZYlUo 8 hours ago Lee Corporal Is this too hot? Sriracha Hot Chilli sauce has been recalled by authorities in Australia and New Zealand over conc… https://t.co/4zgwD0CLkB 8 hours ago