Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Calling her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race a jolt of momentum for her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent, Democrat Amy McGrath on Friday officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in what looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign next year. McGrath, a retired Marine combat […] 👓 View full article