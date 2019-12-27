Global  

Russia's new intercontinental hypersonic weapon travels 27 times the speed of sound

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Russia's new intercontinental hypersonic weapon travels 27 times the speed of soundA new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational yesterday following years of tests, Russia's defense ministry said.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that the first missile unit...
Russia says new intercontinental hypersonic weapon is operational

Moscow says the new 'Avangard' can hit speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound. President Vladimir Putin said during the testing period that its abilities...
Deutsche Welle

Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday...
Seattle Times

