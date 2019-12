Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, as “evil,” “toxic” and “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving,” in video footage of interviews obtained by The New York Times. Gallagher’s war crimes case earlier this year gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on […] 👓 View full article