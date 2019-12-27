Global  

Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Japan Today Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of…
ISIS beheads 10 Christian captives in Nigeria as retaliation for Baghdadi death

ISIS released a video Thursday that purportedly shows militants in black masks beheading 10 blindfolded Christian men and shooting an 11th in Nigeria, as part of...
FOXNews.com

Nigeria condemns executions of captives held by extremists

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government on Friday condemned extremists linked to the Islamic State group after a video circulated of 11 hostages, most of...
Seattle Times

