Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.
News video: Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32

 Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...

