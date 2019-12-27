Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.
