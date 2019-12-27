Global  

NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent Attacks

Newsy Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent AttacksWatch VideoThe New York Police Department will increase its presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods after a string of possible anti-Semitic incidents this week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Friday more police will be seen in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg "in light of recent anti-Semitic attacks." He also...
News video: NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent Attacks

NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent Attacks 01:01

 ​Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD will increase its presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods &quot;in light of recent anti-Semitic attacks.&quot;

