Nacirema Allirog RT @GKeile: Not good. 30 rockets landed on a base used by U.S and Iraqi forces outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, killing a U.S.… 2 hours ago Ray T RT @LawrenceMuscant: 'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official https://t.co/YV7aHoWVAo 11 hours ago BCNN1 Civilian Pentagon Contractor is Killed and Several US Troops Are Injured When 14 Rockets Are Fired on a Military Ba… https://t.co/HDyAWvKXjd 19 hours ago Yvette Myers * World news: A.) ‘Several’ US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: officials... B.) Mex… https://t.co/XldBlLMhts 20 hours ago