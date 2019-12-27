Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Friday outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Fox News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel 04:50

 Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Several killed in central Baghdad as assailants fire live rounds [Video]Several killed in central Baghdad as assailants fire live rounds

At leat 19 killed, more than 70 wounded as armed men attack protesters camped out near Tahrir Square.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy? [Video]Analysis: Why did Iraqi protesters attack Iran's embassy?

Iraq is stepping up its response to mass protests across the country after an attack on an Iranian embassy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attack

A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attackReuters A US defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, US officials said....
WorldNews

US contractor killed, troops wounded as Iran-bloc says Baghdad caves in to DC

(MENAFN - Arab Times) WASHINGTON, Dec 28, (Agencies): A US defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •France 24Seattle TimesNYTimes.comReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NAllirog

Nacirema Allirog RT @GKeile: Not good. 30 rockets landed on a base used by U.S and Iraqi forces outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, killing a U.S.… 2 hours ago

Ray84722966

Ray T RT @LawrenceMuscant: 'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official https://t.co/YV7aHoWVAo 11 hours ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Civilian Pentagon Contractor is Killed and Several US Troops Are Injured When 14 Rockets Are Fired on a Military Ba… https://t.co/HDyAWvKXjd 19 hours ago

mann88

Yvette Myers * World news: A.) ‘Several’ US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: officials... B.) Mex… https://t.co/XldBlLMhts 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.