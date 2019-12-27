Global  

NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video

Newsy Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased VideoWatch Video"Evil," "psychopath" and "toxic." That's how some members of Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7 described their platoon leader to investigators in never-before-seen interviews published by The New York Times. The interviews are part of the U.S. military's investigation into Edward Gallagher's conduct. 

Special Operations...
News video: NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video

NYT: Navy SEALS Describe Gallagher In Previously Unreleased Video 01:36

 Navy SEALS described former Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher as &quot;evil&quot; and &quot;toxic&quot; in leaked interviews published by The New York Times.

Leaked US Navy SEAL Videos [Video]Leaked US Navy SEAL Videos

Members of SEAL Team 7 described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, as "toxic" and "evil."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:39Published

Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump? [Video]Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?

Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes. President Donald Trump pardoned him. The pardon is not sitting well with Gallagher's fellow SEALS. A Navy SEAL condemned Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
NYTimes.com

‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MediaiteCTV News

M_Seb26

sebas RT @DrGJackBrown: WARNING: Trump sees Gallagher as an avatar — Other Navy SEALs describe Gallagher, ‘The guy is freaking evil’ and ‘toxic’… 2 minutes ago

wesleydale1

wesley etheredge RT @stengel: "Evil." "Toxic." "Disgraceful." "A killer." That's how these brave and reluctant Navy SEALS describe a war criminal whom our C… 4 minutes ago

CheesePlez

PhillyCheese RT @peterbakernyt: "The guy is freaking evil." "The guy was toxic." "You could tell he was perfectly O.K. with killing anybody that was m… 7 minutes ago

Murjanian

Murjani Tiffany RT @dabeard: “This guy is freaking evil.” In video interviews and group texts, elite SEAL team members describe with disgust their onetim… 9 minutes ago

NegusNeteru

Negus Boy 🇯🇲🇵🇹 RT @FOX5Atlanta: The Navy SEAL chief was acquitted in July on war crime charges, which included murder. The one exception was a charge of p… 10 minutes ago

Onegreystray

J. Milford RT @David_Philipps: It’s striking how much emotion the videos show. Men who made it through the grueling SEAL selection process (not to men… 11 minutes ago

GoodDayAtlanta

Good Day Atlanta The Navy SEAL chief was acquitted in July on war crime charges, which included murder. The one exception was a char… https://t.co/VCFeWybGxd 12 minutes ago

FOX5Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta The Navy SEAL chief was acquitted in July on war crime charges, which included murder. The one exception was a char… https://t.co/q2q1Uj8aiW 13 minutes ago

