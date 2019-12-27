Global  

Duchess of Cambridge praises the work of midwives

CTV News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to a London maternity unit in November were released Friday along with an open letter addressed to midwives in which she praised their 'amazing work' of improving 'the lives of others.'
'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots [Video]'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots

Leave the custom gowns and priceless tiaras behind. A royal biographer says Duchess Kate may prefer jeans like the rest of us!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 [Video]The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages.

Duchess of Cambridge praises UK midwives' 'amazing work'

"You are there for women at their most vulnerable," the Duchess of Cambridge says in an open letter to midwives.
New photos emerge of Duchess Kate at maternity hospital learning about midwives' work

New pictures of Duchess Kate of Cambridge were released of her visit to a maternity hospital along with an open letter praising midwives.
