Duchess of Cambridge praises the work of midwives

Photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to a London maternity unit in November were released Friday along with an open letter addressed to midwives in which she praised their 'amazing work' of improving 'the lives of others.'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots Leave the custom gowns and priceless tiaras behind. A royal biographer says Duchess Kate may prefer jeans like the rest of us! Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57Published 4 days ago The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:33Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Duchess of Cambridge praises UK midwives' 'amazing work' "You are there for women at their most vulnerable," the Duchess of Cambridge says in an open letter to midwives.

BBC News 49 minutes ago



New photos emerge of Duchess Kate at maternity hospital learning about midwives' work New pictures of Duchess Kate of Cambridge were released of her visit to a maternity hospital along with an open letter praising midwives.

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this