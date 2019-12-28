Global  

Ruins of an ancient Mayan palace discovered in Mexico

CTV News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The ruins of a large palace has been discovered in eastern Mexico, near Cancún, by archaeologists who believe the structure dates back some 1,000 years during the pinnacle of Mayan civilization.
News video: Archaeologists find Mayan palace in the southeast of Mexico

Archaeologists find Mayan palace in the southeast of Mexico 00:56

 Mexican archaeologists have discovered a new Mayan Palace in the archaeology area of Kuluba in Yucatan state, Mexico. Ciara Lee reports

New Passage Discovered In Ancient Mayan Palace [Video]New Passage Discovered In Ancient Mayan Palace

Archaeologists have discovered this 82-foot passage at a Mayan Governor’s Palace which is believed to be over 1,200 years old.

Ancient Mayan palace discovered in Mexico

The palace is the length of half a football pitch and would have been used by Mayan elites. Archaeologists say the discovery of the palace is 'just the...
Deutsche Welle

Archeologists discover ancient Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Archeologists have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the modern day tourist...
Reuters

