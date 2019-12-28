Global  

Incredible moment koala stops cyclist to drink water

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Incredible moment koala stops cyclist to drink waterA desperate koala suffering through the soaring temperatures in South Australia approached a group of cyclists to drink from a water bottle.The koala was spotted in the middle of the road when it approached the cyclists, with the...
Credit: Rumble Studio
News video: Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on 00:21

 As fires continue to rage across southern Australia, a firefighter was seen providing a bottle of water to a thirsty Koala. Credit to 'Oakbank Balhannah CFS'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters offer water to thirsty koala amid south Australia bushfires [Video]Firefighters offer water to thirsty koala amid south Australia bushfires

Thirsty koala drinks water from a bottle offered by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:21Published

