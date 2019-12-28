Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020

Newsy Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020Watch VideoSpotify says it will stop selling political ads in the new year.

On Friday, the company said it would "pause the selling" of political ads. It says they won't appear in its ad-supported tier or in its original or exclusive podcasts. Political ads will still appear on nonexclusive podcasts or podcasts that are not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Spotify To Suspend Political Advertising In 2020

Spotify To Suspend Political Advertising In 2020 00:42

 Spotify says it will put a pause on political ads on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The company's pause will extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well. The move comes as campaigns for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020 heat up. Online platforms are under...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020 [Video]Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020

Political ads will not appear in Spotify's ad-supported tier or in its original or exclusive podcasts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

GroupM’s Wieser: Political Advertising Will Be a $10 Billion Business in 2020 [Video]GroupM’s Wieser: Political Advertising Will Be a $10 Billion Business in 2020

LONDON– Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM and former securities analyst, predicts that political advertising in the US will spike to $10 billion in 2020, a 45%..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spotify to follow Twitter in eliminating political advertising

Spotify Technology will stop selling U.S. political advertising in early 2020, following Twitter’s lead in steering clear of a contentious election cycle. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy A spokesperson said since Spotify can't "responsibly validate and review" political ads, it's decided not to run th… https://t.co/NdHz3NPwrG 53 minutes ago

newsbysteph

Stephanie Sandoval A spokesperson said since @Spotify can't "responsibly validate and review" political ads, it's decided not to run t… https://t.co/KySgOP86xW 2 hours ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @technology: Spotify will follow Twitter's lead and stop selling political advertising in early 2020 https://t.co/9bYtwJ9GSG 2 hours ago

DecisionsDirect

Direct Data Decisions Spotify will stop selling political ads in early 2020 because it says it lacks the tools to review them ⁦@johnmccaa… https://t.co/n8oVYN4Kgi 3 hours ago

stanglynn

Lynn Stang RT @business: Spotify will follow Twitter's lead and stop selling political advertising in early 2020 https://t.co/tjOtodGmJF 3 hours ago

GroverBhumik

Bhumik Grover RT @technology: Spotify will follow Twitter's lead and stop selling political advertising in early 2020 https://t.co/GrEwFzo9F3 4 hours ago

technology

Bloomberg Technology Spotify will follow Twitter's lead and stop selling political advertising in early 2020 https://t.co/9bYtwJ9GSG 4 hours ago

AchillesofHomer

Achilles Spotify will stop selling political ads in early 2020 because it says it lacks the tools to review them https://t.co/fiIRaHKUBu 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.