Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Hindu Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The NTSB aviation accident database lists nine crashes of Hawaii helicopter sightseeing flights in the last 10 years, including three with fatalities.
News video: Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

 The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai. A search for the last person yet to be...

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii [Video]Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Last Fallen National Guard Soldier Laid To Rest After Fatal Helicopter Crash [Video]Last Fallen National Guard Soldier Laid To Rest After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Charles Nord was laid to rest after a fatal helicopter crash near Kimball that killed 3 National Guard soldiers, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:50). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 16, 2019

Hawaii helicopter crash: No sign of survivors

The chopper failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with seven people aboard. No electronic signals had been picked up, and the weather...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Jerusalem PostDenver PostWorldNewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comSifyReuters

U.S. Coast Guard searches for tour helicopter missing in Hawaii with 7 aboard

A search is underway for seven people aboard a tour helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.comSifyRIA Nov.ReutersNews24

