Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash

Japan Today Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains…
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

