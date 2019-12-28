Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book

NYTimes.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A short paragraph tells the story of a Jedi Master and historian named Ri-Lee Howell who collected “many of the earliest accounts of exploration and codifications of The Force.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daisy Ridley Doesn't See Herself as Main 'Star Wars' Hero [Video]Daisy Ridley Doesn't See Herself as Main 'Star Wars' Hero

Daisy Ridley Doesn't See Herself as Main 'Star Wars' Hero. The actress has played Rey throughout the new trilogy but suggests it's much more of a team effort. I would say I haven't played the hero..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting [Video]John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting

John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting The 27-year-old actor plays former Stormtrooper Finn who switches sides to join the Resistance in the new trilogy of films in the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UNC Charlotte Student Riley Howell, Who Died Saving Classmates From Gunman, Honored as Jedi Master in New Star Wars Book


TIME

UNC Charlotte shooting hero honored with new Star Wars character

Ri-Lee Howell, named for the late Riley Howell, is a Jedi Master and historian of the Jedi Order.
CBS News


Tweets about this

amzbestproduct

Amzbestproduct Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/c0YdHCUYHB 2 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book - https://t.co/H8l34V6HB4 #LatestComments 2 minutes ago

craben1963

Chris B. RT @CBSNews: Riley Howell was killed in April while helping to stop a shooter at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte — now he's bein… 2 minutes ago

zeeshan05112997

zeeshan Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/5bv8OafNyc 6 minutes ago

HaiderA79912617

Least News Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/xFdBDkPesM 6 minutes ago

RajgirMuseum

Rajgir Museum Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/3750TAPgID 6 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/lijCxKXGdt 7 minutes ago

autotldr_

autotldr Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/9fASkWneAr https://t.co/f4MlA2JgQh 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.