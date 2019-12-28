Amzbestproduct Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/c0YdHCUYHB 2 minutes ago Latest Commentary Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book - https://t.co/H8l34V6HB4 #LatestComments 2 minutes ago Chris B. RT @CBSNews: Riley Howell was killed in April while helping to stop a shooter at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte — now he's bein… 2 minutes ago zeeshan Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/5bv8OafNyc 6 minutes ago Least News Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/xFdBDkPesM 6 minutes ago Rajgir Museum Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/3750TAPgID 6 minutes ago Monkey Viral #Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/lijCxKXGdt 7 minutes ago autotldr Hero in U.N.C. Charlotte Shooting Is Honored in New ‘Star Wars’ Book https://t.co/9fASkWneAr https://t.co/f4MlA2JgQh 11 minutes ago