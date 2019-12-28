Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. military base blares false alarm amid N. Korea concerns

Hindu Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the border with North Korea, went off by “human error” at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, said Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea

Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea 00:51

 With tensions already high due to North Korea promising a “Christmas gift” to America, a U.S. military base accidentally sounded the alarm instead of taps. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsJapan TodayAl Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MANISHK90336236

मनीष कुमार झा RT @htTweets: A US military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare https://… 9 minutes ago

PublicTrue

Публічна Правда US Military Base Blares False Alarm Amid North Korea Tensions https://t.co/rFBGEIG7dN 13 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns https://t.co/CFjm5RzPgz 18 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times A US military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare https://t.co/0MZcdStjI5 20 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns https://t.co/82up0EJQbP 24 minutes ago

razormustdie

Razor Must Die US Military Base Blares False Alarm Amid North Korea Tensions Officials say a U. https://t.co/dMka2PIdMN 26 minutes ago

VestiYm

ym-vesti US military base blares false alarm amid North Korea concerns https://t.co/PS3k7NwM9R https://t.co/FGVvjLZPww 31 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News U.S. military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns https://t.co/BePD6Ivy2Q 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.