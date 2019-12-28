Global  

Musharraf challenges special court's verdict in high treason case

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
*Islamabad:* Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a review petition with the Lahore High Court challenging the verdict by a special court in Islamabad that had pronounced death penalty in the high treason case against him.

On December 19, a special court in Islamabad found Musharraf guilty of high...
