12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many survive

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
*Almaty:* Twelve people died when a plane carrying 100 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city on Friday and slammed into a house, but many onboard survived.

A video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed the 23-year-old plane operated by budget carrier Bek...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport 05:41

 Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.

Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can' [Video]Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can'

A survivor of the plane crash in Kazakhstan has told Sky News of how brave passengers pulled victims from the wreckage

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead [Video]Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -..

Credit: Newsflare


Recent related news from verified sources

9 dead after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near Almaty on Friday, the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city said. Nine people were...
Kazakhstan plane crash: 14 killed as Bek Air flight crashes during take-off near Almaty airport

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Dec 27 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew...
