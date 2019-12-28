Global  

Remains of six recovered from missing Hawaii helicopter wreckage

Al Jazeera Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
No indications anyone survived the crash and the search for the last person on board will continue on Saturday.
Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

New Zealand retrieves bodies from volcanic island [Video]New Zealand retrieves bodies from volcanic island

A New Zealand military team recovered six bodies on Friday (December 13) from the volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week, in a high risk operation watched by dozens of grieving family..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


News24.com | Remains of six recovered from missing Hawaii helicopter wreckage

News24.com | Remains of six recovered from missing Hawaii helicopter wreckageNo indications anyone survived the crash and the search for the last person on board will continue.
News24

Hawaii tour helicopter wreckage found on Kauai island

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the aircraft, which was touring Kauai island.
BBC News

