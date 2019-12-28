No indications anyone survived the crash and the search for the last person on board will continue on Saturday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published 1 hour ago New Zealand retrieves bodies from volcanic island A New Zealand military team recovered six bodies on Friday (December 13) from the volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week, in a high risk operation watched by dozens of grieving family.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | Remains of six recovered from missing Hawaii helicopter wreckage No indications anyone survived the crash and the search for the last person on board will continue.

News24 5 hours ago



Hawaii tour helicopter wreckage found on Kauai island Six passengers and a pilot were on board the aircraft, which was touring Kauai island.

BBC News 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this