Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

US contractor killed, troops wounded in Iraq rocket attack

France 24 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A rocket attack in northern Iraq killed an American contractor and wounded several military personnel Friday, the first US casualties from a string of recent strikes, the international coalition against the Islamic State group said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel 04:50

 Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attack

A US contractor was killed and several US troops were wounded in Iraq rocket attackReuters A US defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, US officials said....
WorldNews

'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official

A U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Friday outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Fox News.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

centralcali00

Carbonated Capitalism RT @LucasFoxNews: “If American blood was shed by an Iran-backed group, Tehran ought to face swift and severe consequences.” -Sen. Tom Cott… 5 minutes ago

april_palmgren

April Palmgren RT @johnmccaa: Several American troops wounded and a US contractor killed in rocket attack on Kirkuk base https://t.co/dpqift6UFZ 6 minutes ago

ophidianpilot

☆Ophidian Pilot☆ RT @PoliticalShort: “One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in a rocket… 7 minutes ago

buyhighselllo10

Cosmo RT @LizSly: A US contractor has been killed & an unspecified number of US and Iraqi troops have been wounded in a rocket attack on a base i… 10 minutes ago

ASimplePatriot

StayFrosty.357 One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in a rock… https://t.co/9VPPBliMp7 16 minutes ago

oculafem

Gorgias RT @CBSNews: U.S. defense contractor killed and several troops wounded in Iraq rocket attack https://t.co/BNL3pmh38M https://t.co/PKV9zPovTO 29 minutes ago

RebekahKirkla15

🇺🇸 Rebekah Retired USAF⭐⭐⭐🗽 RT @Militarydotcom: US Contractor Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack, Troops Wounded https://t.co/hLI9GN9MMp 29 minutes ago

PoliticalShort

Nick Short 🇺🇸 “One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in a roc… https://t.co/5WXxihHvtj 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.