Nirmala Sitharaman waives MDR charges for some businesses

Hindu Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges for businesses with over ₹50 crore annual revenues will be waived off from January 1, 2020.
Clear pending vigilance cases: Sitharaman to banks

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday instructed public sector banks to clear pending vigilance cases against their officials for alleged malpractices....
IndiaTimes

Top 10 updates from Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Ministry's meeting with bank chiefs

From MDR to fund infusion in PSU banks, catch all the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman's latest meeting with banking chiefs.
Sify

