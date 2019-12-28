Global  

New Zealand’s Trent Boult fractures hand, to miss rest of series

Hindu Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The fast bowler was struck on the glove by a Mitchell Starc bouncer late in New Zealand’s first innings 148 on day three of the second Test in Melbourne
Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test

In the match between Australia and New Zealand, the BlackCaps pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand.
DNA

Sport24.co.za | New Zealand pace spearhead Boult fractures hand

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractured his non-bowling hand Saturday and will miss the third Test against Australia in a big blow for the Black Caps.
News24

KashyapDeepak83

Deepak kashyap New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult fractures hand https://t.co/wcAhhl6aAO https://t.co/SnjVrII0gY 7 minutes ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Australia vs New Zealand: Trent Boult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test https://t.co/UgePt1B8xF https://t.co/V1Kc5OxJxb 1 hour ago

AkhilRaj321

Akhil Raj O R RT @dna: Australia vs New Zealand: #TrentBoult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test #AUSvsNZ https://t.co/MVlQ72EFJf 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) New #Zealand pace spearhead #Trent #Boult fractures hand https://t.co/b0dzomwZ57 3 hours ago

dna

DNA Australia vs New Zealand: #TrentBoult fractures his non-bowling hand, to miss third Test #AUSvsNZ https://t.co/MVlQ72EFJf 3 hours ago

mysports_league

My Sports League RT @toisports: #AUSvNZ #AUSvsNZ #BoxingDayTest @BLACKCAPS pace spearhead @trent_boult fractures hand 🏏 #TrentBoult was struck on the glo… 3 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #NewZealand pace spearhead #TrentBoult fractures hand https://t.co/JRTatds6GE 3 hours ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express New Zealand pace spearhead #TrentBoult fractures hand https://t.co/AWXZBuWkoe 3 hours ago

