Thai navy SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.
